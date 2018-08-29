The Commerce City Council took action last Monday to protect its water system in the event of future power outages.
The council authorized City Manager James Wascher to accept a low bid of approximately $428,000 — but gave a not-to-exceed cap of $450,000 — to buy two natural-gas powered generators. One will be installed at the raw water intake at the city’s reservoir in Banks County and the other at the nearby water treatment plant.
See the full story in the Aug. 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce to buy water plant generators
