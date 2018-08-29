Commerce to buy water plant generators

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, August 29. 2018
The Commerce City Council took action last Monday to protect its water system in the event of future power outages.
The council authorized City Manager James Wascher to accept a low bid of approximately $428,000 — but gave a not-to-exceed cap of $450,000 — to buy two natural-gas powered generators. One will be installed at the raw water intake at the city’s reservoir in Banks County and the other at the nearby water treatment plant.
See the full story in the Aug. 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.