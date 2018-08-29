Carter captured in Tennessee

Shannon Michael Carter, the suspect in a Jackson County incident involving aggravated assault on a police officer, has been arrested in Tennessee.
Carter was arrested earlier this week in Kingsport, Tenn., after officers initiated a traffic stop on Carter while searching for a stolen vehicle.
Carter allegedly “placed the vehicle in reverse striking one of the officers and pinning him against his patrol car,” according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation statement.
“He then accelerated forward, nearly striking two other officers,” the TBI continues.
Officers shot at Carter’s vehicle when he attempted to flee, but no one was struck.
He was later arrested after crashing.
The officer who was hit was taken to the hospital.
See the full story in the Aug. 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
