The Jackson County School System is in the midst of conducting a massive poll of its patrons about what should be important in the system’s schools and how best to measure student achievement.
System leaders have held two “community conversations” in the past week to solicit feedback from patrons about the system. In addition, the system is conducting an online poll asking for feedback.
See the full story in the Aug. 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
JCSS polling patrons about system’s goals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry