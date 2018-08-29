Softball: Bulldoggs top Habersham 2-1, remain unbeaten in region play

Winder-Barrow senior Rose Johnson turned in her strongest pitching performance of the season Tuesday as the Bulldoggs knocked off Habersham Central 2-1 at home in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle.
The Bulldoggs won their fourth-consecutive game to even their overall record at 4-4 and remained unbeaten in region play at 3-0.
Johnson went the distance, allowing one unearned run on five hits. no walks and one hit batsman while striking out a pair of batters in seven innings of work.
The Bulldoggs grabbed a lead in the bottom of the first inning when Tiffany Watkins singled with one out and scored on a Bekah Freeman RBI double. They padded the lead in the third on an Alexis Valdes RBI single that chased home Watkins. Watkins and Freeman both finished with two hits apiece.
Winder-Barrow resumes play today with a trip to Lanier at 5:30 p.m. for another region game, a makeup of a rainout earlier this month. The Bulldoggs will then travel to Dacula on Thursday for a 6 p.m. start.
