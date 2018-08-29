Football: BCA looks for first-ever 3-0 start

Lance Fendley is not going to downplay the positives of his team’s start strong to the 2018 season.
However, the Bethlehem Christian Academy football coach knows his Knights remain a work in progress and have room for improvement. Still, Fendley is pleased by BCA’s 2-0 start following a solid win last week against Briarwood and knows a win this Friday would make program history.
“One of the things I have been impressed by is the fact our kids play hard,” Fendley said Monday afternoon. “We have gone out in practice and done a good job of being more physical. That has paid off when we take the field for a game.”
Through the team’s first two games penalties have also been at a minimum, something the coach is proud of.
“We also improved in the turnover department from the first game to the second,” Fendley said. On the flip side of the coin, the BCA coach said the Knight offense needs to finish plays. Defensively, Fendley would like to see more aggressive play at the point of attack. In the special teams area, the coach wants to see more consistency.
“We have allowed our opponent 200-plus yards in both of the first two games,” Fendley said. “We can’t continue to do that as the season progresses against better teams. Still we are happy to be 2-0. It is the third year in a row we have started the season with two wins.”
The Knights hope to take the next step this week when they travel to Community Christian. A win this week would give BCA its first 3-0 start in the history of the varsity program.
It will be a challenge, however, as the Stockbridge-based Knights have defeated BCA in recent years.
“Coach (Adam) Collins does a good job of getting them ready to play,” Fendley said. “Community Christian has certainly been a thorn in our side. They have won a couple of championships in their league in recent years. Last year we felt like we played well at times but turnovers hurt us. The game was still close (45-36) so it was a sign we have progressed.”
Describing Community Christian as a “fantastic football team,” Fendley said this Friday’s opponent will line up and “get after you.”
Offensively, Community Christian uses a variety of formations including four wide receivers and a Wing-T speed option attack.
“They are more balanced on defense,” Fendley said. “They changed their blitzing scheme. We are going to look for some matchups that we believe we can take advantage of. We need to make good tackles in the open field. We want to continue to build on our success from week one and week two.”
Community Christian enters the game 1-1 including a victory against Life Christian Academy of Forest Park last week.
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
