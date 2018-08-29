The Jackson County volleyball team is in the midst of sharpening itself early in the season against tough competition.
The Panthers (2-6) fell to a pair of 30-win teams from last year Thursday on the road, losing to Walnut Grove (25-22, 13-25, 23-25) and North Oconee (25-19, 25-16).
“The kids are playing hard and executing better every match,” coach Jeff White said. “North Oconee and Walnut Grove are just better teams right now. We are hoping to catch up by October when the playoffs begin.”
Against Walnut Grove, Cara Wells led Jackson County with eight kills and five digs. Kylee Zimmer finished with 13 assists, three aces and four digs. Megan Milian added five kills and 11 digs. Anslee Stephens finished with 12 digs, and Tori Garrett had seven digs.
In the match against North Oconee, Wells finished with five kills and six digs. Zimmer tallied eight assists, one ace and three digs. Milian finished with three kills and five digs. Stephens tallied nine digs and four assists. Garrett had seven digs.
For the rest of this story, see Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County making improvements despite losses
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry