VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson falls to 4-5 on the year

The Jefferson volleyball team fell one match below the .500 mark after a pair of three-set losses Thursday.
The host Dragons lost to George Walton Academy (19-25, 25-14, 19-25) and Habersham Central (14-25, 25-21, 24-26), dropping to 4-5 on the season.
Morgan Tetzlaff paced Jefferson with 17 kills and 15 digs. JoJo Smith finished with four aces, nine kills and 18 digs. Maddie Grace Smith racked up seven aces, 10 assists, 13 digs and two kills. Hannah Faith Watson finished with 28 assists, 13 digs and two aces. Bree Bingham added five kills and six digs. Mac Fowler had three aces, two kills five blocks and a dig. Sophia Stopher finished with four assists and 13 aces. Abbey Howard had nine kills.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
