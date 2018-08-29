SAVANNAH, GA - Jack Loggins, 74 entered into rest Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Mr. Loggins was born in Statham, Ga., the son of the late Charlie and Pearly Cain Loggins. He was a self-employed mechanic and a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Loggins was preceded by two brothers, Johnny, and Jewell Loggins.
Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Loggins, Sandy Springs; and a nephew, Calvin Loggins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 1, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Ray officiating with burial to follow in the Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery in Statham. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 8 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4651 Monroe Highway, Statham, Georgia 30666, or to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Loggins (08-26-18)
