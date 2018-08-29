FOOTBALL: Possessing football key for Eagles this week, says coach

If East Jackson wishes to break a seven-game losing skid, it’s paramount that the Eagles not be very generous with the football.
That was coach Scott Wilkins’ assessment as his team enters a non-region road game with Oglethorpe County Friday at 7:30 p.m. A lack of success on third down — both on offense and defense — has hindered the Eagles’ efforts to control the ball and the clock dating back to last year.
“First and foremost, it’s important that we’re able to get off the field on third down on defense and be able to stay on the field on offense,” Wilkins said.
That said, Wilkins warned that the Class AA Patriots have weapons in both the backfield and receiving corps that the Eagles must keep in check in what will be the second of four non-region games on the schedule.
This game features two programs eying opportunities for a victory in the face of tough times on the gridiron in recent years. In fact, East Jackson’s last win came against these very Patriots nearly a calendar year ago when the Eagles won 33-0 on Sept. 8, 2017.
Oglethorpe County, meanwhile, has lost 49 of its last 53 games dating back to the middle of the 2012 season. The Patriots have not enjoyed a winning season since 2005. Former University of Georgia football player Ronnie Harris has taken over the program this year, making the fourth Patriot head coach in the past six seasons.
