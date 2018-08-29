FOOTBALL: Jefferson eager to return to field after layoff

It’s likely been a while since Jefferson has looked forward to a Week 2 game as much as this one.
Having had an open date this past Friday, the Dragons have had over a week to mull a season-opening loss to Oconee County Aug. 17.
“Yeah, anytime it’s tough to have an open week this early in your season, but particularly after a loss,” second-year coach Gene Cathcart said.
Simply put, Jefferson is itching to return to the playing field. The Dragons, who haven’t lost a season opener since 2012, get that opportunity this Friday at West Hall at 7:30 p.m.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Jefferson, in many ways, is still trying to get into gear, having not had the usual prep time in pads it’s been accustomed to.
Many of the Dragons’ key players were unavailable for spring practice and the spring football scrimmage due to participation in spring sports. Then, the team saw its preseason scrimmage game with Walhalla (S.C.) wiped out due to lightning.
For several starters, the season opener against Oconee County was their first time in pads in a competitive scenario since playing against Mary Persons in the state quarterfinals last year.
“It sounds like an excuse, but it’s just a good bit behind,” Cathcart said, “and we’ve certainly got to do everything we can to catch up.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
