FOOTBALL: Tigers to face Hart County after 33-year hiatus

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, August 29. 2018
The Commerce Tiger football team returns to non-region play this week as it welcomes Hart County to Commerce.
The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 Region 8-A) defeated Athens Christian 38-0 last Friday in Athens. In the season-opening game, the Tigers defeated West Hall 35-19.
The Tigers and Hart County (0-2) have met 15 times in history. The Tigers lead the all-time series 11-2-1. This is the first meeting between the two programs since 1985.
Head coach Michael Brown said Hart County is a “very talented” team after seeing them on film, as well as a “well-coached” team.
“They’re huge on the defensive and offensive lines,” Brown said. “They’ve got a couple of defensive linemen that tip the scales at 285 or so; have a really good defensive end.
“Linebackers are very well-coached. They flow to the ball, get a quick read and go. So, we’re going to have a tremendous test ahead of us. I feel like they’re as good as anyone we’ve seen in quite a while.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
