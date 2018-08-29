Logan Wright went from pain — literally — to joy in just a matter of moments.
Wright, after being struck by a pitch on a swing and miss, delivered a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift No. 8 Jackson County to a 3-2 win over No. 3 Jefferson Tuesday at home in a battle of teams tied for first-place in Region 8-AAA.
“It hurt really bad,” Wright said of getting plunked, “but I knew that no matter what happened ... (my teammates) were going to pick me up, somebody else was going to do it whether I did it or not.”
But that somebody ended up being Wright.
“It’s literally the best feeling ever for (my teammates) to be that happy and for it to be me,” she said. “I would have been just as happy for it to have been anyone else. But it’s awesome when it’s you.”
The highly-anticipated matchup lived up to its billing with standout pitching performances and final-inning clutch-hitting from Jackson County (9-3, 4-0) in the first of two regular season matchups between these crosstown rivals.
Panther coach Chad Brannon called the contest “a great game” and a “battle.”
“One of the seniors said, ‘We don’t ever stop, don’t ever count us out,’” Brannon said. “And that’s true. That’s this bunch’s identity.”
As for Jefferson (9-3, 4-1), interim coach Sam Moore put the loss into perspective for his team.
“I told them everything we want to do is still ahead of us,” he said. “We control where we want to be come the end of the season, and we don’t need to let that one game or really that one-half inning dictate the rest of our season.”
Jefferson pitcher Emily Perrin dominated the contest for six innings in front of a packed Panther Field, limiting Jackson County’s prolific lineup to just one hit through the first six frames while striking out 11 batters.
“She’s pitching well,” Moore said. “She’s got a lot of strike outs, but we need to clean up some of the mistakes we made, especially late.”
Jefferson committed two errors in the bottom of the seventh, allowing Jackson County to put runners at second and third with one out for Joni Lott, who delivered a two-run double to tie the game. And then Wright ended it with a single up the middle to bring home Lott.
Wright was mobbed by her teammates as the Panthers improved to 4-0 in the region, taking a half-game lead over Jefferson in the 8-AAA standings.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
