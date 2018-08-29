Two Jefferson junior drag racers posted victories Saturday at the Atlanta Dragway’s King of the Track event.
Shannon Blanton, 11 of Jefferson, defeated 13-year-old Hayden Wilson of Tallapoosa in the 10-12-year -old Junior Dragster division. In the younger age classification, 8-year-old Shawn Wilson of Jefferson drove to a victory in the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division. He defeated Winder’s Corey Reed in the finals.
Other local drivers competed as well on Saturday.
Commerce’s Ashley Hancock, in her 2000 Chevy Dragster, finished as runner-up in the Super Pro division. Nicholson’s Tim Polnaszek (1984 Mustang) was a semifinalist in the Pro division. Eight-year-old Cooper Hancock of Commerce was a semifinalist in the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division. Nicholson’s Makaila Hinsley (2012 Honda) was a semifinalist in the Junior Street division.
Jefferson racers win at Atlanta Dragway
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry