CROSS COUNTRY: Tigers compete in Spartan Ekiden

The Commerce High School cross country teams competed in the Spartan Ekiden last week at Athens Academy.
The 2x3000 mixed competition, which is a relay where one boy and one girl form a team, saw the Tigers’ highest finishers in 25th. Brandon Martin (11:14) and Anastasia Sheffield (13:53). John Bradley (11:52) and Kelia Osorio (15:31) also competed in the event.
That was such a different event than regular meets,” head coach Mark Hale said. “It is hard to judge how we did.
"We ran and it broke up the monotony of practice, so that was good. We are still trying to overcome some injuries that have sidelined a few runners.”
Hale said he hopes injuries and illnesses are “out of the way” now so the teams won’t have to deal with them in October and November. The team now turns its attention to bigger invites, with Tuesday’s War Eagle Invitational being the first. Results weren’t known before press time.
Hale said his teams will going against “stiff competition.”
“So, we will find out quickly where we stand,” he said.
