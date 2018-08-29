CROSS COUNTRY: Panthers start season at Athens Academy

Wednesday, August 29. 2018
The Jackson County cross country teams opened their seasons last Tuesday at Athens Academy’s Spartan Ekiden, a mixed relay consisting of two 3,000-meter legs. The tandem of Russell Hendley (9:39) and Hayden Ponce (14:33) produced the top finish for the Panthers, taking 11th with a combined time of 24:12.47. The only other duo to finish in the top 20 was the team of Dawson Miller (10:41) and Hazel Allen (14:09) with a combined time of 24:50.45.
