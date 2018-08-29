CROSS COUNTRY: Shelafoe takes third at NEGA

East Jackson didn’t field a full boys' team at Saturday’s Northeast Georgia Championships, but it did produce one of the top individual performers. Senior Shane Shelafoe took third with a time of 16:31.32.
“He didn’t run a strong last half mile of the race, but I think overall it was good,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “Plus, that was his first race, too.”
Marco Flores (19th, 17:49.21) and Andree Menchaca (99th, 19:32.15) were the only other Eagle boys to run. On the girls’ side, Lissett Miranda was the lone competitor for East Jackson. She took 41st with a time of 23:07.10.
Sitton expects better days in the weeks and months to follow.
“The way I look at it we’ve got two months to go before it counts,” he said.
Sitton noted 314 more runners this year compared to last year at the entire event, which is hosted by East Jackson.
“That’s a lot of people, but I thought the meet went well though,” Sitton said.
East Jackson will host the Eagle Invitational Sept. 8 at Lamar Murphy Park, which will feature a much smaller field than the Northeast Georgia Championships.
