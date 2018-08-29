CROSS COUNTRY: Dragons impress coach at NEGA meet

Both Jefferson cross country teams posted top six finishes in their season opener — and might have turned heads in the process.
The boys ran to a fourth-place finish out of 23 teams in the Northeast Georgia Championships, while the girls finished sixth out of 18 squads at the Saturday meet hosted by East Jackson at Lamar Murphy Park.
The Jefferson teams were second only to North Hall’s boys’ and girls’ teams in terms of Class AAA competitors at the meet.
“I think we probably surprised some folks,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said.
Both Jefferson squads out-paced region foe Hart County in their respective races. The boys’ team finished eight spots ahead of Hart County, as did the girls’ in the girls’ race.
The boys’ team finished behind only Gainesville and North Hall in the overall standings.
Jefferson’s boys were led by career-best day from Riley Thornton. Thornton finished fifth, running a 16:49.71 — 19 seconds off the school record set by Derek Hildebrand (16:30). This year’s course at Lamar Murphy Park was altered and produced somewhat slower times.
“I think he would have had a shot at the school record if it had been last year’s course … I was really proud of his effort,” Sigler said.
The Dragons also benefited from top-15 finishes from Levi Holiday (12th, 17:36.76) and Matthew Schroeder (15th, 17:46.52). Sigler said he was “extremely happy” with both those performances.
Sigler added that Jefferson’s top three “were as good as any top three there I think.”
The girls’ team was paced by Caitlin Schroeder, who finished ninth with one of the top times of her career (20:56). Katherine Law, in her first high school race, added a 14th-place finish (21:24.92).
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
