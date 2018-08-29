Davis now Jackson County’s all-time home run leader

Caroline Davis can go ahead and mark off one accomplishment from her senior year to-do list.
The Jackson County softball slugger is now the school’s all-time home run leader, breaking the mark previously held by Madison Whitmire (2009-2011) by hitting her 24th career home run on Aug. 18 against Mountain View.
“Ever since I’ve been in high school, I’ve wanted to beat the home run record,” Davis said. “It’s the one record I’ve really wanted to beat, and to beat it feels really great.”
She’s gone deep three times since breaking the mark, including two against Walnut Grove Aug. 23. Davis now has 27 homers for her career and seven on the year heading into this past Tuesday’s game with Jefferson.
“She hits a lot of no-doubters,” Jackson County coach Chad Brannon said. “You can really tell when it comes off the bat if it’s gone or not.”
Davis credits the hours of work she puts in at home and in high school and travel ball practices — as well as Jackson County’s strength-training program — for her power-hitting totals. She also takes private hitting lessons once a week.
“She’s a professional,” Brannon said. “She works non-stop. She works year-round. She works seven days a week. She’s wanted this career goal.”
