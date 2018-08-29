FOOTBALL: Panther coach believes team will ‘click here really soon’

Jackson County will move on from its 35-0 loss to North Hall last week all the wiser.
The Panthers (1-1) take on Lumpkin County this Friday on the road, hoping to have gleaned something from a lopsided Week 2 set back.
“I think it’s good to be humbled every now and then,” coach Brandon Worley said. “North Hall is a really good football team. They’re where we want to be execution wise. They trust their system, and I think our kids are getting to that point. I think it will click here really soon.”
Lumpkin County met a similar fate as Jackson County last week in its game, falling to Dawson County 40-7 after opening with a 42-0 win over East Jackson. The Indians are coming off a 1-9 year last year that included a 35-7 loss to Jackson County.
For the third-straight week, the Panthers will encounter a run-heavy team. The Indians, coached by Shane Williamson, operate out of the wishbone, though they largely run straight at foes in favor of calling option plays.
“They’re tough,” Worley said. “They’ve got some backs that will run downhill and come off the ball. They want to create double teams at the line of scrimmage, and I think he (Williamson) is doing the right thing. I just think they want to wear you down and play tough football, shorten the game and hope somebody makes mistakes. They’re definitely improved from last year.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
