Shorthanded Panthers earn split against Class 7A’s sixth-ranked team

Without a full complement of players, Jackson County managed to split a pair of games with one of the state’s top Class AAAAAAA squads.
The Panthers beat sixth-ranked Mountain View 9-5 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Jackson County, ranked eighth in Class AAA, dropped the second game 8-5. The team was missing starters Serina Bergeron and Brooke Simmons for both games against the Gwinnett County program.
“We were shorthanded two (players), so we got to see a lot of girls show us what they can do in other places,” coach Chad Brannon said. “That was a really good part about today (Saturday). We got to see a lot of kids that hadn’t been playing every day play in both games.”
Sara Beth Allen earned the win in the first game, allowing seven hits and five runs (four earned) in seven innings while striking out two.
Caroline Davis smacked a two-run homer and doubled in the first game, and Joni Lott went deep in the second contest. The Panthers tapped out 28 hits in a five-hour afternoon of softball.
“The offense did well today (Saturday),” Brannon said. “We executed a few key small-ball plays and had a couple leave the yard.”
