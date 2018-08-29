SOFTBALL: Perrin strikes out 17 batters as Dragons beat Hart County

Jefferson never delivered the big hit to separate itself from Hart County, but with the way Emily Perrin was pitching, it wasn’t necessary.
The Dragon senior fanned 17 batters in a complete-game two-hit shutout as Jefferson won 2-0 at home Thursday. Perrin struck out the side for the first three innings in earning the win.
“Obviously, that takes a little pressure off us,” interim coach Sam Moore said. “We don’t have to make the plays in a pressure situation when she’s throwing like that. It’s really good for this team.”
Emily Matthews, MacKenzie Turner and Kennedy Horn all went 2-for-3 in the region win.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 29 edition of The Jackson Herald.
