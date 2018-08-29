BOC approves federal grant money for Taser purchases

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the acceptance of more than $39,000 in federal grant money for the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office to purchase Tasers and associated equipment.
The application notes the purchases will be an overall public-safety improvement, for aggressive offenders and deputies.
The grant money is split up into two years — 2017 and 2018. The 2017 grant is for the purchase of 17 Taser devices, 58 yellow blast door cartridges and a data download kit to download data from the Tasers once they are fired. The purchase will cost $19,956.
The 2018 grant is for the purchase of 15 more Tasers with 72 cartridges and a data download kit, for a total of $19,306.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved payment of a $26,900 invoice for the recent repair of the backup generator at the Barrow County Detention Center on Barrow Park Drive in Winder. The generator was out six days and had to be repaired on an emergency basis, Maj. Robert White of the BCSO said.
•approved a $61,471 bid from Akins Ford for the purchase of a replacement modular animal transport vehicle, which is included in the county’s capital improvement plan.
•approved renewal of an annual contract with GA Foods to provide meal services for senior center congregant clients and home-delivered meal clients. The meal costs, which will be $4.09 per meal in Fiscal Year 2019, will be reimbursed to the county monthly by the Northeast Georgia Area Agency on Aging.
•appointed Frankie Hill to the county Advantage Behavioral Board to fill an unexpired term, vacated by Mary Lay, who resigned recently. The term will expire March 31.
•approved the calling of a public hearing Oct. 9 on a resolution to transition county department directors from civil service coverage to at-will employment agreements. The move would not apply to current directors, but in the event that those positions were to be vacated, the new director would be subject to an employment agreement. The proposed resolution says the BOC has determined the transition is best in order to “facilitate and streamline the effective administration of the county director positions with greater flexibility and ease.”
•met in closed session for about 40 minutes to discuss real estate matters.
BOC approves federal grant money for Taser purchases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry