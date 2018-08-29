CROSS COUNTRY: BC competes at Chestatee High School

Wednesday, August 29. 2018
The Banks County boys' and girls' cross country teams finished ninth at the War Eagle Invitational Tuesday at Chestatee High School.

The top-five finishers for the girls were: Destinie Martin (23:28), Anna Parker (24:13), Jenna Reeves (25:18), Emily Adams (26:47) and Maggie Dyer (27:35).
The top-five finishers for the boys were: Griffin Stephens (17:36), Buck Ledford (19:24), Wes Ledford (20:17), Nic Cotton (21:29) and Patrick Angel (21:32).
The cross country teams will participate in a Lapathon! Fundraiser this Friday night at the BCHS track at 7 p.m.
Old Website

