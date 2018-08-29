The Banks County boys' and girls' cross country teams finished ninth at the War Eagle Invitational Tuesday at Chestatee High School.
The top-five finishers for the girls were: Destinie Martin (23:28), Anna Parker (24:13), Jenna Reeves (25:18), Emily Adams (26:47) and Maggie Dyer (27:35).
The top-five finishers for the boys were: Griffin Stephens (17:36), Buck Ledford (19:24), Wes Ledford (20:17), Nic Cotton (21:29) and Patrick Angel (21:32).
The cross country teams will participate in a Lapathon! Fundraiser this Friday night at the BCHS track at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: BC competes at Chestatee High School
