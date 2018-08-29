SOFTBALL: Leopards throttle Rabun Co. in region matchup

MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, August 29. 2018
After dropping its first region game of the season last Thursday, the Banks County High School softball team found redemption on the road in Rabun County.

The Leopards put together a dazzling offensive display to score 17 runs and run-rule the Wildcats, 17-0. The Leopards scored one run in the first inning, five in the second, eight in the third and three in the fourth. The game ended after four innings.
The Leopards totaled 13 hits, led by Jaycie Bowen's three hits and three RBIs. Chelsea Lewallen had two hits and four RBIs (team high). Tybee Denton had two hits and three RBIs.
The Leopards travel to Oglethorpe County on Thursday for another Region 8-AA matchup.
For more on last week's game vs. Social Circle, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Old Website

