FOOTBALL: Leopards fall to Franklin Co., now 0-2

The Banks County High School football team stands at 0-2 after dropping the second game of the season to Franklin County last Friday.
The Lions defeated the Leopards 17-0 in Franklin County. The Leopards had 129 yards of total offense against the Lions.
The Leopards’ ground game was led by Terrance Walker’s 61 yards on nine carries. Jacob Lehotsky had 10 carries for 44 yards. Cody Lewallen caught the team’s only pass.
Two turnovers and several penalties ended up being the demise of several drives.
“They do a great job of playing keep away from you and working the clock,” head coach Jay Reid said. “Once that happened, they ate a bunch of clock on us.”
After the Leopards started the game with a three and out, the Lions put together a 12-play drive that resulted in a field goal and 3-0 lead.
The Leopards, again, had a three and out on their second drive. The Lions, though, didn’t settle for a field goal on their second drive. Instead, the Lions found the end zone on a 3-yard run. The run capped off a six-play drive.
The Leopards responded with a longer drive, gaining two first downs and flipping the field position. After that, each team was held to a three and out until halftime. The Lions led 10-0.
