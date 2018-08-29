Study: Vibrant downtown would attract more housing in Auburn

The City of Auburn should focus on developing a more “vibrant,” “walkable” downtown as a means for attracting the development of more residential and commercial space, a recent study, conducted for the city, recommended.
Bleakly Advisory Group presented the Downtown Auburn Real Estate Market Overview and Analysis during a joint meeting of the Auburn City Council and downtown development authority Aug. 9.
The study recommends new for-sale housing — and rental housing in later phases — with the majority of homes priced between $200,000-$350,000 with the possibility of new developments to go higher in pricing if they’re located near a vibrant downtown area.
According to the study, consumer demand has shifted in recent years to favor walkable town center-style developments with housing nearby, something not readily available in Barrow County, the group said. Over the next one to five years, the study says, the downtown area could absorb 25-30 new for-sale units per year, 8,000-10,000 square feet of restaurant space and 5,000 square feet of specialty local retailers in a more walkable setting.
“Walkability in a downtown setting is in such short supply that downtown Auburn presents a real market opportunity,” said Bleakly president Geoff Koski in a news release. “Because there is likely pent-up demand for walkable town centers in this market area, we believe this could be a conservative estimate of what Auburn can achieve.”
Since the end of the Great Recession, Auburn reaped very little benefits from the gradual housing market recovery in Barrow County. There were no new home sales in the city in 2017. Most of the demand has been in the Gwinnett County portion, but with Gwinnett’s eastward shift, the city could capitalize on some of that demand by improving downtown.
