Russell Senate building could be renamed for McCain

A move to rename the Russell U.S. Senate building in honor of the late Sen. John McCain is gaining bipartisan traction in Washington.
McCain, a Republican from Arizona and the party’s 2008 presidential nominee, died Saturday of brain cancer at 81. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, has proposed renaming the oldest of the Senate’s three buildings, which is currently named after Barrow County native Richard Russell. Russell was governor of Georgia from 1931-33 and then served in the Senate from 1933 until his death in 1971. A conservative Democrat, Russell was one of the body’s most influential members. He was chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee — a panel which McCain also chaired — from 1951-69. But his historical legacy is complicated by his staunch segregationist views and led a boycott among Southern Democrats at the 1964 Democratic National Convention after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law. A close friend of Johnson’s, Russell was featured prominently in the 2016 HBO film “All the Way,” which chronicled the events leading up to Johnson signing the legislation.
Russell also has several other government and public buildings and facilities around Georgia named after him. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a longtime colleague of McCain, told the Associated Press he would be in favor of naming a building after McCain though he wasn’t sure if a decision on a specific building should be made right now. But there has been some GOP pushback to scrubbing Russell’s name from the building as well.
“This was an icon in the United States Senate,” Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) said of Russell, speaking to CNN. “He was Lyndon Johnson’s close adviser. They did the Great Society together. So, people would criticize Richard Russell for maybe being on the wrong side of the integration movement, but my goodness he turned around and got the school lunch program done. He did that himself.”
