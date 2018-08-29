New construction manager recommended for high school

The Barrow County School System probably will have a new construction manager by November for the new high school it plans to build.
Bowen & Watson was hired in February to fill the role of construction manager and work with the architectural and civil engineering companies on the plans for the site adjacent to Sims Academy.
The county school board agreed Tuesday to put the item on the consent agenda — no opposition is expected.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent of system operations, told the board he anticipates advertising the job right after the board meeting Tuesday through early October. He said he would anticipate a recommendation to the board in late October.
In a memo to the board, Perno said, “Bowen & Watson has not been responsive to the requirements and needs of our district as identified in our request for proposal/contract and their subsequent response to same.
“Members of the CM project team as proposed have not operated consistently in those roles. Continuity between proposed team members has not been maintained creating inadequate and inconsistent responses to required budget and constructability review questions. BCSS staff has had to make up for these shortfalls and we cannot continue to do this particularly in light of other projects that we must manage.”
Perno said officials from Barrow County schools have met “on multiple occasions” with Bowen & Watson.
“Each time we have been assured that Bowen & Watson was committed to providing the level of service expected and that which is outlined within the request for proposal and contract documents,” he said. “These commitments have not been met and further time to turn things around is a luxury we can no longer afford.”
Perno said the change “does not impact our overall initial building construction schedule.” He added further delay could affect the schedule.
The construction management company does not get paid until construction starts so no financial obligation exists if the district changes contractors.
See more in the Aug. 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
