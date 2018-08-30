Hoschton plans 'town hall' on Josh Pirkle Rd. warehouses

The City of Hoschton will host a town hall meeting Thursday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. on a proposed warehouse development off Josh Pirkle Rd.

The project is being proposed in Jackson County after being denied annexation in the Town of Braselton.

"This meeting is for informational purposes only, and will be held at the Hoschton Train Depot," city leaders state.
