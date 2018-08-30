Larry Chastain (08-18-18)

WINDER - Larry E. Chastain passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018.
He was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., but spent his life until adulthood in Calhoun, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy E. and Jean Tate Chastain, Calhoun, GA, and brother, Timothy L. Chastain, Calhoun.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Lisa L. McKinney, Winder; brother, David K. Chastain (Chee Chee), Toccoa; niece, Amanda Chastain Grier (Britton), Alto and their daughters, Verity and Cassia; and numerous aunts, cousins and their children.
Larry received his undergraduate degree in psychology from West Georgia College in Carrolton. After working in direct service for people with developmental disabilities in Dalton and people with substance abuse problems in Rome, he attended the University of Georgia for graduate school. He was awarded a Master of Social Work degree and a Master's degree in Public Administration. Larry spent his career in public service including the State of Georgia's 10-county Northeast Georgia mental health system, the 13-county Georgia Mountains mental health system, and the District Office of the 10-county Northeast Health District. His field of expertise was in business and personnel administration, cost accounting, and help desk support for health department workers in field offices. Whatever his job title, he was appreciated for his empathetic support of employees/clients in the field, his technical precision, and ethical approach to business practices.
Larry was renowned and admired for his generous and gentle spirit. His friends were familiar with his intelligent, wry, dry, and subtle sense of humor. In his private life, he was an avid music collector and scholar. His audio collection marveled friends and strangers alike. His primary expertise was American Blues and Americana, but he had wide ranging tastes that included jazz, rock and county rock.
Larry's passion was live music and supporting professional musicians. Over the years he developed personal relationships with many of the musicians he admired and promoted. He was a member of many organizations such as the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, Music Maker Relief Foundation, The Atlanta Blues Society, The Blues Foundation, and MusiCares. He personally assisted several Georgia-based blues musicians in times of need, and helped them get medical care, pay bills, provide transportation, help with funeral expenses, and other life & career supporting needs. He helped friends and strangers in need, providing material and emotional support.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, provided cremation service and support. His soul was bound to New Orleans and that will be the final resting place of his cremains. No flowers are needed or requested. Larry would have preferred that you support live music and help others.
There will be a casual drop-in celebration of Larry's life on Saturday, September 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at his residence in Winder. If you need directions, email lisa.mcki@gmail.com.
