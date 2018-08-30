Donald Bova (08-28-18)

Donald Louis Bova, 88, beloved husband, father, Popa, and friend, went to be with the Lord at his residence on Monday, August 27, 2018.
Mr. Bova was born June 1, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Nicholas and Agnes (Posella) Bova. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen; and son, Mark Nicholas Bova.
Mr. Bova was an army veteran of the Korean Conflict after which he began his career as an Industrial Engineer for Master Electrical (Reliance Electric) in Dayton. He relocated to Madison, Ind., and later to Athens, Ga., where he settled and worked at Reliance Electric until his retirement. In his career he traveled to England, Germany, France, and Italy.
In 2001 Mr. Bova remarried and is survived by his devoted wife, Warnell S. Bova. They have cherished each other for 17 years and enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and serving the Lord.
Survivors include his daughter, Leslie (Chip) Konrad, Cary, N.C.; stepchildren, Harry (Sherry) Hall, Santa Monica, Calif., Pam (Mitchell) Weaver, Danielsville, and Chris (Gloria) Hall, Athens; three grandchildren, Katie, Zachary, and Carey Konrad; six step grandchildren, Michael (Angie) Hall, Gloria Camou, Stephanie Hall, Brandon (Lori) Weaver, Kinsi (Nicholas) Dudley, Lindsay (Casey) Cooper; ten step great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Shoup, Mesa, Ariz.; nephews, Lyn Shoup, Lonnie Shoup; and a niece, Diane Crum.
We miss him already- his wit and humor, fun stories of childhood and travels, engineering hacks to fix everything, and loving-kindness shown to all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 30, at Oconee Street UMC with the Revs. Joe Gunby and Dennis Duck officiating; interment will be in the Athens Memory Garden. Pallbearers will be Zachary Konrad, Mitchell Weaver, Brandon Weaver, Michael Hall, Nicholas Dudley, and Casey Cooper.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Daily Bread, P.O. Box 6707, Athens, GA 30604.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
The family is at the home.
Donald Bova (08-28-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry