STATHAM - Joan Carol Smith, 74, passed away on Thursday. August 30, 2018.
Mrs. Smith was a native of Jefferson, Ga. and the daughter of the late James Willy Evans and LouElla Hayes Evans. Throughout Mrs. Smith's life, she was a dedicated homemaker.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Smith; sons, Tim Smith and Johnny Smith; and brother, Jimmy Evans.
Survivors include her children, Carol Johnson, Statham, Terry Smith, Hoschton, Gary Smith, Winder, Eddie Smith, Winder, Scott Manders, Colbert, and Chad Manders, Bogart; sisters, Mary Richardson, Hoschton, Betty Brown, Bostwick, and Sheila Stancil, Winder; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 1, at 12 p.m., at Rose Hill cemetery in Winder. Burial will follow the graveside service. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday morning, September 1, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Joan Smith (8-30-18)
