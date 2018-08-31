Shirley Phillips (08-30-18)

MCDONOUGH - Shirley Allen Phillips, 88, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Sacred Journey Hospice.
She was born on January 30, 1930, in Jefferson, the daughter of the late William and Velma (English) Allen. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Audrey Allen Leggett and Doris Allen; and sons, Mark Coleman Phillips and Michael Blake Phillips.
She was valedictorian of the first graduating class of Jefferson High School in 1947. She graduated from North Georgia College with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry & Physics. Shirley later earned a Master's and a Specialist's Degree from Georgia State University in Library Media. She was a faithful Christian, prayer warrior, and member of First Baptist Church of Morrow.
Survivors include her 5 children, Timothy (Deborah) Phillips, Pamela Griffith, Christopher (Cathy) Phillips, Steven (Julie) Phillips, and Paige (Tony) Bright; 11 grandchildren, Matthew Griffith, Heather Barrett, Samuel (Katie) Phillips, Ashley (Clay) Watkins, Logan Phillips, Christy Phillips, Daniel Phillips, Amanda Phillips, Anna Phillips, Melody Bright, and Aaron Bright; and 3 great-grandchildren, Gavin Barrett, Savannah Griffith, and Cole Watkins.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, at First Baptist Church of Morrow with the Rev. David Tew officiating. Interment will be at Jefferson City Cemetery in Jefferson. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, McDonough, is in charge of arrangements.
