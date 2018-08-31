Phyllis Ann Evans (08-28-18)

WINDER - Phyllis Ann Evans, 74, entered her Savior's presence on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
Mrs. Evans was born January 8, 1944, in Hardin County, Ky., the daughter of the late Willie and Mildred Fields Harned. She was preceded in death by a son, William J. Evans. Mrs. Evans was a retired sales associate with K-Mart in Campbellsville, Ky. A former resident of Elizabethtown, Ky., she had resided in Winder for the past two and a half years, and had attended The First Baptist Church of Winder.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Evans, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Bryan Allen, Jefferson; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Dana Evans, Duluth, Ga., grandchildren, Justin Evans, Chris (Krystal) Evans, Peyton Evans, Hunter Evans, Caleigh Allen and Ciara (Nick) Bagnasco; great-grandchildren, Serenity Evans and Reese Evans; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Libby Harned, Elizabethtown, Ky.; and sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ricky Caswell, Warner Robins, Ga.
The Family will receive friends Sunday, September 9, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Kentucky at a late date. Memorials may be made to The Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
