A Bishop man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 29 South in Hull Aug. 24.
According to a report from the Athens post of the Georgia State Patrol, Bennie Thomas, 63, died in a wreck at 4:03 p.m. on Hwy. 29 near Wing House Grill. Thomas was driving northbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a Honda CRV stopped in front of him to make a left turn at 8292 Hwy. 29. A Dodge Dakota Ram struck Thomas from behind, knocking him into the back of the CRV. Charges are pending in the accident.
Man killed in Hwy. 29 accident
