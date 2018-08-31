Teacher of the Year shares the joys of storytelling with students

Sara Bird loves her job. Spend any time with her at all and it’s easy to see why her fellow teachers nominated her as Colbert Elementary School “Teacher of the Year” in the spring.
And just before school started in August, Bird found out she had been named the system-wide “Teacher of the Year” for Madison County.
Bird is officially the media specialist at the school, but she’s just fine with the more old-fashioned term “librarian.”
“Most of what I do still deals with books and helping students find just the right book for them,” Bird says.
But of course, her job includes much more than that. Bird sees her role as working to supplement classroom teachers with special projects, as well as coming up with her own projects to broaden students’ educational opportunities.
She feels her time as a fourth grade teacher at Ila Elementary is a definite advantage, especially when offering supplementary support to teachers.
“That experience helps me to know where they are coming from and have a better understanding of what they might need,” she said.
Bird graduated from Madison County High School in 2004, then went on to UGA where she received her bachelor of of science degree in early childhood education. She received a Masters Degree in School Library Media from the University of West Georgia in 2011 and an Education Specialist Degree in School Library Media from West Georgia in 2013.
Bird taught at Ila from 2008 to 2013.
“I received the wonderful opportunity to become the media specialist at Colbert Elementary in 2013,” she said. And it was there that she came full circle, having attended Colbert Elementary herself as a child.
“It was like coming home,” she said.
One thing she said she has always been grateful for and have never taken advantage of is the fact that she’s blessed to live in a country that values education for all children.
“I have tried to instill this gratitude to each of my students over the years,” Bird said. “In fact, when our fifth grade students were learning about immigration patterns to the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s, I saw an opportunity to help students connect with these immigrants and the emotions they experienced when they made the decision to leave everything they knew at home and travel across an ocean to start a new life in the United States. I knew this would help students of all academic levels and backgrounds learn more about the privilege they have of earning an education in the United States.”
She used her imagination and planned an “Ellis Island Day” to help students connect with the challenges, fears, ambitions, and hopes of immigrants coming to the United States during that time period. Each student in fifth grade was assigned a different person to study and then portray before arriving at Ellis Island. The people they portrayed were from different backgrounds and included men, women, children, wealthy, poor, Eastern European, Irish, Italian, Polish, etc. Each fifth grade student read a short biography about the immigrant which included why that person chose to leave their home and enter the United States. They learned that many immigrants were unable to receive an education in their home country and wanted better opportunities for their children to learn.
“Many of the fifth grade students were shocked at how little opportunities others had and began to realize how blessed they are here,” Bird said.
When Ellis Island Day finally arrived, she transformed the media center into Ellis Island. There were different stations complete with initial paperwork, medical check-ups, infirmary, language test and deportation.
“Fifth grade students arrived at the initial paperwork station and had to portray the immigrant they had studied,” she said. “As students went through the stations, they learned that having a cough or other illness when an immigrant arrived in the United States would cause them to be held in the infirmary, often away from family, until they recovered. They learned that many people in this land of the American Dream were prejudiced toward them just because they were from someplace different.”
She said her goal through this process was to teach students that some people give up everything and put themselves through a tumultuous process just to enter the United States.
“Many students remarked that they had read about Ellis Island and immigration during the turn of the 19th century in class, but they had no idea what it was like until they had to walk through the stations themselves,” Bird said.
“At the conclusion of Ellis Island Day, we all stood in front of the American Flag in the media center and said the Pledge of Allegiance. I also led students in chorally reciting an oath of citizenship. This was such a powerful moment for me as an educator as well as for those fifth grade students. I was brought to tears seeing so many students from different ethnic, socio-economic, and learning ability backgrounds standing together with their hands over their hearts and earnestly, wholeheartedly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Students who normally would not pay attention in class were very solemn and respectful during this entire process. They understood that what they were participating in was a life changing experience.”
Bird said she believed the lesson reached all students in the fifth grade because each student was able participate, regardless of their academic ability.
“They had assistance if needed in reading the biography of an immigrant,” she said. “All learners were able to progress through the Ellis Island stations and complete the required tasks and were not defined by their label of gifted, special education, etc. Because of the nature of this unit, it was important to me that all students were included.”
She said one big challenge in education is helping students become fluent readers that enjoy reading.
After the school noticed one year in August that fourth and fifth graders seemed to be losing interest in reading, she and teachers brainstormed, deciding to come up with incentives to students who met quarterly personal reading goals. They also decided to offer book clubs for students.
“To begin book clubs, several teachers and I shared documents about different books,” Bird said. She began a club with students that met during lunch for four days each week. It began with students in fourth grade who were struggling with the motivation to read and she asked them to join her in the media center during their lunch.
“They arrived one day in August and I began to read a chapter book aloud to them,” she said. “We had wonderful discussions about the characters as I read. After a few days, I finished the book. I told them they were free to go back to the cafeteria to eat lunch but every one of them said they did not want to. They wanted to keep reading during lunch. How could I say no? These students gave up time eating with friends to come to the media center and eat while reading books together. We read historical fiction, mystery, science fiction, nonfiction, etc. Each time we read a book, we had invaluable discussions about how we connected with the characters and other topics. This went on for two years until the students finished fifth grade. Students kept asking to read more books together. We read between thirty and forty books as a club. Eventually, I began to notice that these students were reading more books from the media center independently. Because of the discussions and connections, we made while in our book club, they were more successful in their independent reading.”
She also noticed that these students came to the media center with their friends and recommended books based on what they had read in book club.
“Watching them have student-led conversations about books was more rewarding than any test score ever could be,” she said.
She said it was sad to see them go, but she was proud to see the students from her original book club leave Colbert for the middle school as better more enthusiastic readers. She plans to begin a new book club this year.
Bird believes a major issue in public education today is that society has lost focus on quality literature for children. “Some children enter kindergarten who have never had fairy tales or nursery rhymes read out loud to them as well as students in fifth grade who still struggle to complete one-chapter book,” she said. “As a result, our students are losing valuable critical thinking skills and character education lessons.
She also works to help teachers find quality literature to help them teach.
“Unfortunately due to standardized testing trends right now, teachers feel pressured to spend large amounts of time instructing students in how to read articles and short, one-page stories and write paragraphs about them,” Bird said. “These articles and stories are usually pulled from the Internet and are not vetted by anyone. I feel that while this is helping prepare students for a test, it is not helping students increase their love of literacy. Instead of finding teachers more short articles, I try to educate myself about their instructional needs and help them find literature that will help them.”
For example, Bird secured a $3,000 literacy grant from Dollar General to purchase e-books for Colbert Elementary to help address this need.
“I worked to select books that were appropriate for third through fifth grade students and were nonfiction titles about science and social studies topics” she said, noting that teachers can now use these books on the Smart Board or on student devices so their students can read a quality book instead of a short one-page paper.
If she’s selected as Georgia’s “Teacher of the Year” her message to educators, students, parents and community members will be that everything they do matters.
For educators she says it matters that that they work late hours developing lesson plans, give feedback to their students and most importantly that it matters that they connect with their students, particularly when many of those students may come to school without family support or having heard someone tell them they love them.
“I want to remind educators that you have the power to heal or destroy with your words,” she said.
Bird is married to her high school sweetheart, Bryan Bird, who is a math teacher and is the interim high school boys’ basketball coach. The couple has two children, Abigail, 4, and Michael, 1. Her parents are Scott and Gail Jones, of Hull. She noted that her mother worked as a secretary at the high school until her retirement. She also has a younger sister, Rebecca Jeffers, who works at UGA.
