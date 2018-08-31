IDA OKs water line agreement

Maybe the 21st time is the charm.
After more than 20 drafted contractual versions, the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority (IDA) voted recently to approve a “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) with Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) regarding the authority providing water to a planned renewable power plant in Colbert.
The IDA and the company have been going back and forth for months on contract negotiations. As of press time, the IDA had yet to receive official approval from GRP.
GRP plans to open a 58-megawatt renewable energy power plant at the site of the old Trus Joist wood plant by June 1, 2019. The county has agreed to install a 12-inch water line from the Elbert County line approximately 12 miles to the plant, with the county providing up to 1.25 million gallons of water per day. A connection of a GRP water line to an existing county water line is expected by Nov. 30 at the site of the plant. The IDA is expected to have enough water available by April 1 for the plant to conduct mandated testing. This testing amount is not to “exceed 500,000 gallons per day” if the Elbert line has not been completed.
The water project is expected to cost $4.1 million. The IDA secured a loan from the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority and has also been promised grants to help offset the cost.
The “memorandum of understanding” states that the power company will provide $1 million to the authority to be held in an escrow account for design and construction work.
“In the event the project does not obtain commercial operation by Oct. 31, 2019, then the $1 million held in escrow shall be disbursed to the authority to reduce the outstanding principal balance of the GEFA loan to the authority,” the agreement states.
GRP will purchase a minimum of 500,000 gallons of water per day at a rate of $3.50 per 1,000 gallons. Even if GRP fails to purchase at least 500,000 gallons per month, it will make a total minimum monthly payment of $52,500.
GRP has agreed to construct a three-million gallon water tank at its site. The power company will cover the costs, estimated around $1 million, then convey ownership to the IDA by March 1 at no cost to the authority. The authority will then be responsible for the maintenance and operation of the tank, which can serve other customers, not just GRP. IDA members see this as a major upgrade for the county water system.
Madison County is on a tight timeline to complete the water line before the power plant opens. Local officials know it might not happen and they want language in the MOU protecting the county from facing legal action from the power company if delays lead to a late opening and lost profits for the business.
Here’s the provision included by county attorney Mike Pruett to protect the IDA and the county from such action. It gives GRP the right to terminate the contract after a two-month delay, but not seek damages.
“In the event authority or county fail in any material way and for any reason whatsoever to comply with any term, covenant or condition set forth in this agreement, and such failure continues for 60 days following written notice to both authority and county thereof by GRP, such failure shall constitute an event of default hereunder,” the memorandum states. “In the event of a default, GRP’s sole and exclusive remedy herunder shall be termination of this agreement and GRP shall have no cause of action against either authority or county for damages, specific performance or any other form of legal or equitable relief.”
