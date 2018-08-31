State Senator Frank Ginn will now wear a new hat — executive director of the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority.
Ginn replaces Marvin White, who served for 16 years, until his removal earlier this year.
The new director met in closed session with IDA members recently to discuss the job. The group agreed to pay him $60,000 annually, the same salary he received for serving as the industrial authority director in Franklin County.
County commission chairman John Scarborough, who serves on the IDA as a non-voting member, a role spelled out as a BOC chairman’s duty by local law, submitted a press release about Ginn’s hiring.
“Frank brings experience in many areas to include utilities, city and county management and most recently, Economic Development,” IDA members stated in a press release. “He is a Madison County resident and serves the citizens of Madison County in his role as senator. We are fortunate to be able to appoint a new director with the knowledge and experience Senator Ginn will provide. “
Scarborough said the IDA recognizes that his duties as a state senator could interfere at times with his IDA position.
“As he is a sitting state senator, there was an acknowledgement he would be at the capital when they are in session, however the IDA Board was willing to work with him on that,” said Scarborough.
Ginn has been heavily involved in getting a water line from Elbert County to a power plant under construction in Colbert, speaking frequently with both the IDA and officials from Georgia Renewable Power.
Ginn is up for re-election for his District 47 seat in November. He will face Democrat Dawn Johnson.
Ginn named new IDA director
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry