'Butch' Thomas (08-30-18)

Harry C. "Butch" Thomas, 73, died August 30, 2018.
Born in Commerce, Ga., he was the son of the late William Odell Thomas and Florence E. Lord Thomas. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Tressie W. Lord; and sister, Martha Worley.
Mr. Thomas retired from the United States Army after 21 years with specialized service in Aviation and Military Intelligence. He was a member of the John H. Jones Masonic Lodge #348, Danielsville, for over 50 years and a supporter of the Scottish Rite Hospital and the Shriner Yaarab Temple of Atlanta. He was a former member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and currently a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Lord Thomas; children and spouses, Kurt and Shelley Thomas, Kip and Tara Thomas, Kristi and Jeffery Norman, Kevin Hall Thomas, and Kimberly and David Mayfield; grandchildren, Madelynn and Meara Thomas, Blake and Cade Thomas, Joshua Norman, Jeremiah Norman and Jacob Norman, Joanna Sage Thomas, and Jonah Ingram, Clay Mayfield and Christopher and (wife) Taylor Mayfield; Cyle Thomas and Catelyn Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Ingram, Karson Ingram and Lily Gail Mayfield; and sister, Dorothy Garrett.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 2, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Ila Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted. Memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44195.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
