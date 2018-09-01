JACKSON CO. 45, LUMPKIN CO. 0: Panthers follow Wester to a shutout victory

Jackson County didn’t deviate much from a successful offensive formula Friday night at Lumpkin County. Simple run plays by Tyler Wester were sufficient enough.
Wester rushed for 173 yards with five touchdowns, all in the first half to lead the Panthers to a 45-0 victory. He only carried the ball 17 times before conceding the field to his JV understudies. Wester credited preparation and the offensive line for his performance.
“This week we made a lot of changes from where we were last week,” Wester said. “Everything started clicking and we executed. The line killed it tonight. They made the difference. I really wanted to win for the guys, this is my team. I love them.”
Wester bookended the first half with touchdowns. After a three-and-out forced by the Panther defense, and a net-six-yard punt by the Indians, Wester ran 39 yards on Jackson County’s first play from scrimmage for the opening score. Lumpkin’s next punt was much better as they placed Jackson County on its own one-yard line. But runs of 10 and 22 yards by Wester ignited a 16-play, nine-minute, 99-yard touchdown drive. Wester finished with a modest four-yard run into the end zone.
Lumpkin County fumbled almost immediately after, giving Jackson County the ball at the Indian 16-yard-line. Wester scored again a few plays later. Lumpkin County finally found some offense with a 33-yard pass, but the Panthers forced a stop on downs. Wester marched Jackson County downfield again, this time he gained a bulk of the yards on a 17-yard pass to Gabriel Lockridge. However, the result remained the same as before, two-yard run by Wester scored seven more points, extending the Panther lead to 28-0 with just 22 seconds until halftime.
Just when the first half was about to come to a merciful end for Lumpkin County, the Indians fumbled on the kickoff and turned the ball back over to Jackson County at the Indian 34. Wester closed the book on the first half with a 34-yard scramble to the end zone as time expired to give Jackson County a 35-0 halftime lead.
“I think the offensive line did a great job tonight and I think Wester will say the same thing,” said head coach Brandon Worley. “They were moving people and opening up holes regardless of who it was for. That’s how it starts. That’s what I told them before we walked out, ‘let’s win both lines of scrimmage and we’ll win the football game.’”
The Panthers added a 35-yard field goal from Aiden Griswold early in the third quarter, and late in the fourth quarter, Jacob Crumley sprinted in for a 40-yard touchdown to set the final score at 45-0.
“Offensively, we stayed simple this week. Some things clicked. Obviously, we have to continue to get better, but our kids played well tonight,” Worley said. “It takes the pressure off the offense when you play defense like this. We were actually missing some kids on defense and that worried me, but those guys that needed to step up, stepped up, made plays.”
The Panthers host Apalachee next Friday night. After that, they take an off week before beginning the Region 8-AAA schedule at home against Hart County on September 21.
