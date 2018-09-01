EAST JACKSON 10, OGLETHORPE CO. 7: Eagles hold on for first win

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Saturday, September 1. 2018
East Jackson held on for a 10-7 win over Oglethorpe County Friday on the road to snap a seven-game losing skid.
The Patriots drove to the Eagle six-yard line in the final moments, but Oglethorpe County botched a potential game-tying, 23-yard field goal as East Jackson (1-1) pulled out the victory.
The first half ended in a scoreless tie. Oglethorpe County took a 7-0 lead in the third quarter before the Eagles rallied for 10 points.
East Jackson travels to Banks County next Friday for another non-region game.
See the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald for more on this story.
