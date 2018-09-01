JEFFERSON 48, WEST HALL 6: Dragons get back on track with convincing win

Following an odd start to the season, Jefferson was seeking a return to normalcy.
That happened Friday with an opportunistic Dragon team winning in lopsided fashion.
Jefferson cashed in on a mishandled punt and blocked two punts to set up three touchdowns in a 48-6 rout of West Hall in Oakwood.
“Winning is a magic elixir,” coach Gene Cathcart said. “It cures about everything. It was good to play.”
The win came after the Dragons had gone the preseason without the benefit of a scrimmage and lost a season opener for the first time in six years — and then had to think about it during an off-week. Jefferson has also been working its practices around stadium construction since spring practice.
None of that mattered Friday.
The Dragons led 35-6 at halftime and posted two more touchdowns in the second half in earning their first victory of the season.
Jefferson, missing two starting offensive linemen, ran for over 300 yards out of its new double slot offense. Eleven different Dragons carried the ball on the night, led by Donsha Gaither who ran for 86 yards with a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Quarterback Colby Clark added 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as well as an 11-yard touchdown pass, before giving way to back-up quarterbacks Carter Stephenson and Garrett Catanach in the second half.
“I’m obviously proud of the job Colby did spreading the ball around,” Cathcart said. “I thought he read things really well for us.”
Special teams were a major factor early as Jefferson recovered a botched Spartan punt attempt on the seventh play of the game, setting the Dragons up at the West Hall one. Clark carried the ball in one play later to five Jefferson a 7-0 lead.
The Dragons blocked a punt on West Hall’s next possession and took over on the Spartan 20.
Kade McNally scored four plays later, barreling in from a yard out to increase the lead to 14-0 in the first quarter. Clark set up the score with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-11 to the Spartan one.
“We preach and teach that each phase feeds the other phase,” Cathcart said. “It’s kind of like a triangle. It’s only as strong as how all three support each other, and special teams certainly fed us tonight with some short fields.”
West Hall answered by cashing on a Dragon miscue, intercepting a batted pass at the Jefferson three and scoring two plays later on a Michael Thompson one-yard run to cut the lead to 14-6. Jefferson blocked the PAT.
The Spartans wouldn’t sniff the end zone again.
The Dragons regained a two-possession lead when Clark scored from two yards out early in the second quarter to finish a 61-yard drive. Clark completed a 14-yard pass to Sammy Elegreet on third down to the West Hall two-yard line to keep the drive going.
Jefferson’s second blocked punt of the night set up an 11-yard fade pass from Clark to Garmon Randolph to increase the lead to 28-6.
The Jefferson defense recovered a fumble later in the quarter, and Donsha Gaither raced 56 yards for a touchdown on the next play to put the Dragons ahead 35-6 with just over four minutes left in the first half.
Jefferson leaned heavily on its running attack in the second half as back-up Stephenson, the second-string quarterback, directed two touchdown drives. The first ended with a two-yard score from McNally, who set up the touchdown with a 28-yard run to the Spartan one. Stephenson capped other score, keeping the ball on an option read and racing 13 yards for his first varsity touchdown.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. Though the lopsided win allowed Cathcart to play subs, he stressed that he wasn’t able to play as many as he would have liked.
“When you have a running clock, it’s very hard to get a lot of players in the game,” he said. “I’m sure you’ll have some upset folks who will say, ‘Well, you won forty-something to six and my child didn’t (play).’ You’re exactly right because the second half just flies by with the running clock.”
Jefferson moves on to host Southside (S.C.) in its home opener next Friday. Cathcart said the win over West Hall was a step in the right direction for the team that experienced an unusual month of August.
“We’ve had one dang game before this, and we didn’t have a scrimmage,” Cathcart said. “I hate to keep beating a dead horse, but we’re in a new offense and it’s going to take some time. There’s still a lot to work on. We felt like we took a big step forward tonight. Hopefully with a good week of practice, and hopefully (with) our home opener we’ll have a good week and be excited to be back in front of the home folks and a lot of changes that have happened in the stadium, it will be fun to be back in it.”
JEFFERSON 48, WEST HALL 6: Dragons get back on track with convincing win
