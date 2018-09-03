WINDER - Agnes Beatrice Aycock, 91, passed away September 1, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Noble Worth "Boss" and Minnie Belle Dial Jackson. A widow of the late Nelson Aycock, Sr., she was preceded in death by brothers, Noble Jackson, Rupert Jackson and D.M. Jackson.
Surviving are children, Wayne Savage, Jimmy Savage, Elaine Aycock, and James Nelson "Chuck" Aycock, Jr., all of Winder; sister, Betty Jo Herdon, Statham; nine grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Duke Forster and Shuford Jones officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 4, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Agnes Aycock (09-01-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry