Kathryn Grace Elrod Cushing, 96, formerly of Commerce, died Sunday, September 2, 2018, at Kennestone Hospital.
Ms. Cushing was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late, Claudine Richey Elrod and Jesse Boyd Elrod, Sr. Ms. Cushing was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce since she was eleven years old. She was a charter member of the Pilot Club of Commerce and a retired secretary of The Davidson-Nelson Insurance Agency. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse B. Elrod, Jr.; and brother-in-law, William (Billy) Moore.
Survivors include her son, William Boyd (Billy) Cushing (Lynn Kent), Woodstock; two granddaughters, Kathryn Cushing Lytle (Chris), Sealy, Texas, and Callie Cushing Anderson (Steve), Palm Bay, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Aymee Alyson Bledsoe, Palm Bay, Fla., Samuel Jesse Lytle, Sealy, Texas, Joshua Christopher Lytle, Sealy, Texas, Rome Allan Cotrell, Palm Bay, Fla., and Shannon Searles, Palm Bay, Fla.; great-great-grandson, Aiden Bledsoe, Palm Bay, Fla.; sister, Sara Beth Elrod Moore, Dahlonega; niece, Mary Ellyn Moore, Dahlonega; two nephews, Richey Moore and Jon Moore (Sandy), both of Dahlonega.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 6, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Commerce.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Cushing (09-02-18)
