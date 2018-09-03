HOSCHTON - George V. Frank, 90, passed away peacefully at residence Monday, August 27, 2018, surrounded by beloved family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rita Dalton Frank.
Survivors include his children, Mary-Ann Reeter, Ithaca, New York, Jim (Sharon) Frank, Flowery Branch, Ga., David Frank, Sanibel, Fla., and Karenn Reeter, Hoschton; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Gerard Frank, Largo, Fla.
Mr. Frank was born on April 24, 1928, in Cambridge, Mass. Before moving to Georgia, he was a resident of Auburn, NY from 1938 to 1979. By trade he was a building contractor. He also spent years as a line foreman at General Electric in Auburn, and later as the superintendent for building and grounds at Auburn Steel Co. Upon moving to Georgia, he was a partner in the JG Carwash in Gainesville. Mr. Frank had a lifelong passion for horses and enjoyed riding and training into his late 70's. Post-retirement he developed an avid interest in woodcarving, painting and teaching others. Several of his carvings won awards. His greatest source of pride was his children and their families. He loved life. He lived it to his fullest capacity and was an inspiration in countless ways. A gifted storyteller, he captured our imaginations. He entertained and informed us with vivid stories based on personal experience.
An informal Celebration of Life will take place at his home from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 6506 Autumn Crest Lane, Hoschton, on Saturday, September 8. Friends are invited to drop by to share food, hugs and stories. Much of Mr. Frank's artwork will be on display.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice HOPE Foundation, 10888 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
George Frank (08-27-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry