COMMERCE - Lana M. Pruitt Thompson, 51, died Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Piedmont, Ala., the daughter of the late Earl and Anna Lee Justice Pruitt, Sr. Mrs. Thompson was a hair dresser, a member of The Grove, and a member of the CMA. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Vickie L. Yates.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Thompson, Commerce; daughters, Briana Reece (Ryan) and Candice Scoville (Elliot), both of Gainesville; brother, Earl Pruitt, Jr., Piedmont, Ala.; sisters, Jana D. Fallon, Piedmont, Ala. and Dana A. Scott, LaFayette, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 5, at 11 a.m. from The Grove with the Rev. Jeff Appling officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Grove.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Lana Thompson (09-01-18)
