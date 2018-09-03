Miriam Burns (09-01-18)

WINDER - Miriam Jackson Dickens Burns, 93, passed away September 1, 2018.
A daughter of the late Stokes Walker and Madge Breedlove Jackson, Mrs. Burns was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Burns. She was a member of First Baptist Church Winder and was a retired bookkeeper for Peskin's Department Store in Winder.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, J Tom and Susan Dickens, III, of Clarkesville, Dr. Jack and Elaine Dickens, Lakemont; sister, Robbi J. House. Comming; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 4, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
