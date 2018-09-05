The Jackson County volleyball team has been showing improvement, according to its coach. Now, it has some more wins to show for it.
The Panthers (5-7) reeled off three victories in four matches last week, including a win over Class AAAAAA foe Lanier during that stretch. Jackson County had entered the week at 2-6.
“It was our best week by far,” coach Jeff White said. “We were 1-3 each of the first two weeks … It’s a nice reversal.”
Jackson County beat Lanier (25-19, 23-25, 25-23) and White County (25-10, 25-14) on Tuesday. It then split a pair of matches Thursday, beating Johnson (25-14, 25-23) and losing to Flowery Branch (25-13, 25-10).
The win over an 11-win Lanier team last Tuesday saw the Panthers storm back from a 20-14 deficit in the third set for the victory.
“That was a big win for us,” White said.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: JCCHS goes 3-1 on the court in big week for volley Panthers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry