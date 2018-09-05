VOLLEYBALL: JCCHS goes 3-1 on the court in big week for volley Panthers

Wednesday, September 5. 2018
The Jackson County volleyball team has been showing improvement, according to its coach. Now, it has some more wins to show for it.
The Panthers (5-7) reeled off three victories in four matches last week, including a win over Class AAAAAA foe Lanier during that stretch. Jackson County had entered the week at 2-6.
“It was our best week by far,” coach Jeff White said. “We were 1-3 each of the first two weeks … It’s a nice reversal.”
Jackson County beat Lanier (25-19, 23-25, 25-23) and White County (25-10, 25-14) on Tuesday. It then split a pair of matches Thursday, beating Johnson (25-14, 25-23) and losing to Flowery Branch (25-13, 25-10).
The win over an 11-win Lanier team last Tuesday saw the Panthers storm back from a 20-14 deficit in the third set for the victory.
“That was a big win for us,” White said.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
