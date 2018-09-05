CROSS COUNTRY: Dragon teams top field at Athens Academy meet

It was a near-clean sweep for Jefferson runners Saturday.
The Dragon cross country teams won both the boys’ and girls’ races and produced the top finisher in the girls’ race, Caitlin Schroeder, as Jefferson competed in its second meet of the season.
“I thought we ran a lot better than we did the week before and that course is actually, according to their coach, slower than the state (meet) course … the ones that did PR, probably PR’d pretty significantly,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said.
Schroeder, a sophomore, ran a time of 21:19.29 to win the girls’ race by a 1:13 margin and lead Jefferson to the team victory. She was running 11th at the 1,200-meter mark before passing the 10 runners in front of her during the second mile.
“That was probably the best race she’s had in her cross-country career,” Sigler said. “I was very happy with that.”
On the boys’ side, Riley Thornton enjoyed a career-best day Saturday as Jefferson earned a first-place finish out of eight teams.
Thornton, the Class AAA boys’ Runner of the Week as determined by Georgia MileSplit, ran a career-best 16:42.27 to finish second in the 105-runner field behind Athens Academy’s Graham Blanks, who set the course record. Sigler praised Thorton’s growth as a runner and leader.
“He’s just matured so much in the year or little bit more than a year that I’ve known him,” Sigler said. “He’s a team leader. He gets in touch with the other boys to help keep them motivated … I’m really, really proud of where he is with his running, but also the way he is when he’s not running. He’s come a long way.”
