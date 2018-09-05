CROSS COUNTRY: Hale ‘pleased’ with teams’ performances at War Eagle Invite

Last week, the Commerce Tiger cross country teams took on some of northeast Georgia’s best runners at the War Eagle Invitational at Chestatee High School.
When the competition was complete, the Tigers’ Brandon Martin had a new personal-best time of 18:21 and he finished 13th overall in the boys’ race to pace all CHS runners.
“I was very pleased with how everybody ran,” head coach Mark Hale said.
Hale added Martin’s time was “excellent” given the mid-afternoon meet in the heat.
The boys’ team finished 12th out of 22 teams, beating the likes of Jackson, Lumpkin and Stephens counties. Radim Horac (20:35), John Bradley (20:52), Demarco Hernandez (21:43) and Oscar Diaz (21:58) rounded out the top-five finishers for the squad.
For the girls’ team, Anastasia Sheffield led the group with a time of 25:42, good enough for a top-30 finish overall.
“She is starting to get in shape and run like she should,” Hale said. “I look for her to continue to drop time.”
Keila Osorio (27:52) and Sarah Amaya (30:35) were the other two finishers for the girls’ team.
“Keila and Sarah also ran well in the varsity meet,” Hale added.
The teams will next compete this Thursday at North Oconee.
